Iranians expats participation in second round of presidential election increases by 20%

Alireza Mahmoudi, the head of the foreign election headquarters based in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said "we had a 20% increase in attendance in the second round. For this reason, two boxes were added in 2 Spanish agencies and Najaf airport."

He pointed out that another branch was added at the US-Canada border in the Washington Office of Interest Protection.

"We started the elections in the farthest eastern part of New Zealand, and now the voting is going on in America," Mahmoudi added.

He said that the security situation of the branches has improved significantly and according to the will of the countrymen, the colleagues in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were able to provide better conditions.

Iranian compatriots from the farthest places went to embassies, consulates and branches and cast their votes.

