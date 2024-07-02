Jul 2, 2024, 10:50 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85527481
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Bagheri Kani: On Iranian calendar, July 12 is day of disclosure of American human rights

Jul 2, 2024, 10:50 PM
News ID: 85527481
Bagheri Kani: On Iranian calendar, July 12 is day of disclosure of American human rights

Tehran, IRNA - Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani published in a message on his X account on the occasion of the anniversary of the targeting of an Iranian passenger plane by the United States wrote that the violation of the human rights of the Iranian nation by the United States continues in various forms, including the imposition of cruel sanctions.

"Thirty-six years have passed since America's cowardly and terrorist act of targeting an Iranian passenger plane over the Persian Gulf," Bagheri Kani said.

He pointed out that the violation of the human rights of the Iranian people by the United States continues in various forms, including the imposition of cruel sanctions.

He also stated in another message on the X channel,. "Today, the comprehensive support of the United States for the crimes of the occupying regime in Palestine is another bloody leaf from the book of crimes committed by the leaders of the United States in committing genocide, mass murder, imposing famine, occupation and destruction.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has stood strong against these crimes and has been proud despite all these pressures," he added.

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .