Bagheri Kani: On Iranian calendar, July 12 is day of disclosure of American human rights

"Thirty-six years have passed since America's cowardly and terrorist act of targeting an Iranian passenger plane over the Persian Gulf," Bagheri Kani said.

He pointed out that the violation of the human rights of the Iranian people by the United States continues in various forms, including the imposition of cruel sanctions.

He also stated in another message on the X channel,. "Today, the comprehensive support of the United States for the crimes of the occupying regime in Palestine is another bloody leaf from the book of crimes committed by the leaders of the United States in committing genocide, mass murder, imposing famine, occupation and destruction.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has stood strong against these crimes and has been proud despite all these pressures," he added.

