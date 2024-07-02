Yemen missiles hit 4 ships belonging to US, UK, Israel

Russia’s Tasa news agency on Monday quoted Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni army as saying that these attacks were carried out against container ship MSC Unific VI, two oil tankers Delonix and Lucky Silver, and a cargo ship Anvil Point.

Saree added that Yemeni armed forces used cruise missiles to attack these ships.

At the time of the attack, MSC Unified was in the Arabian Sea, the Delonix oil tanker was in the Red Sea, the Lucky Silver oil tanker was in the Mediterranean Sea, and the Anvil Point ship was in the Indian Ocean, the Yemeni spokesman elaborated.

The spokesman also said that this was the second attack on the Delonix in the past week.

Just days ago, the Yemeni armed forces announced that they in a joint operation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked Waler oil tanker, Johannes Maersk container ship, as well as the Delonix tanker for liquid chemicals and the Ioannis bulk carrier.

The Yemeni army has targeted several Israeli ships or ships bound for ports in the occupied territories in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab strait in the past months in support of the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip.

The Yemeni army says it remains committed until the Israeli regime ceases its attacks on Gaza. It has also intensified attacks on American and British vessels in retaliation for the two countries’ aerial attacks on Yemen to protect Israeli interests in the region.

