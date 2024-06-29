Anger keeps boiling against Zionist regime

According to IRNA, quoting Palestinian media, the demonstrators including Zionist settlers on Saturday demanded an immediate agreement with the Palestinian resistance on the prisoners’ swap.

The protesters also asked the commanders of the Israeli army to prevent Netanyahu's attempt to disrupt the planned agreement.

The Zionist settlers blocked the main street of Al-Jalil Alia in protest of the insecurity in the north of the occupied territories.

Such protests have become common in occupied territories ever since the Zionist regime launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Saturday’s demonstrations were called by the families of the Zionist captives held by Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza. The families are extremely angry with the occupation regime's indifference to the fate of their loved ones.

“We ask all Israelis to come to the streets to put pressure on Netanyahu to conclude a prisoner exchange agreement”, the families of the captives had announced in a statement.

The families also emphasized that the regime is about to open yet another war front in the north, and if this happens, there is no hope for their reunion with the captives.

In the continuation, the statement slammed the Netanyahu cabinet saying the continuation of the current war means the death of their children.

The families of the Zionist captives blame the Zionist regime under Netanyahu for delay in the release of their children and hold daily demonstrations different areas to press their demands.

Building consensus against ruling regime

Meanwhile, Yair Lapid, the Israeli opposition leader said he was in touch with various political parties and groups to topple the Netanyahu regime.

"Negotiations are underway with various parties, including members of the Likud party", to get rid of Netanyahu's cabinet, Lapid was quoted by Al Jazeera network on Saturday evening.

Emphasizing that "to save Israel, we will topple Netanyahu's cabinet", Lapid said he is in favor of an end to war in Gaza in order to reach an agreement on the release of captives and calm the northern front.

The Israeli opposition leader talked about “destruction of military and administrative capabilities of Hamas” but said this issue is not as urgent as the issue of bringing captives back from Gaza.

Lapid has repeatedly slammed Netanyahu's cabinet as "deranged and incompetent," that he said should be overthrown by opposition forces.

Israeli political circles are widely divided over Netanyahu’s agenda, an issue that prompted him to even dissolve six-member war cabinet due to growing frictions related to the war on Gaza.

