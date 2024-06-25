Yemeni armed forces hit Israel-bound vessel

According to Yemen's al-Masira network website, General Yahya Saree stated that this operation was carried out with a new ballistic missile after the successful completion of the test operation.

He emphasized that the Yemeni army's operations will continue until the war against Gaza stops and the blockade of this strip is ended.

The spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces also confirmed the missile attack on two ships heading to occupied Palestine on Monday night.

General Saree said that for the second time, the ship "Transworld Navigator" was targeted in the Red Sea by the guided boats of the Yemeni army.

Following the statement of the Yemeni army, the missile unit of this army targeted another ship named "STOLT SEQUOIA" in the Indian Ocean with a missile.

