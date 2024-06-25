Gaza death toll climbs to 37,658

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday that some 32 Palestinians were martyred in the Zionist attacks over the past 24 hours, with 139 others being injured.

The ministry added that the number of injuries has reached 82,237 people in more than eight months of relentless Israeli attacks.

The Israeli regime waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Zionist regime has prevented the humanitarian supplies and the dispatch of food to the Gaza Strip which has exacerbated the human crisis in the besieged Palestinian region.

