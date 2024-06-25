Supreme Leader stresses maximum turnout in upcoming presidential election

Ayatollah Khamenei received thousands of people from five provinces of the country and attended the "Wilayat and Brotherhood" celebration in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah on Tuesday to mark the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir.

Addressing Iranians during the meeting, the Supreme Leader extended his felicitations to all Muslims on the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir.

Referring to the upcoming presidential election scheduled for June 28, Ayatollah Khamenei urged the Iranian nation to actively participate in the election process and choose the best candidate.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic has enemies and stressed that high participation in the election process serves as a source of pride for the Islamic Republic and strengthens its position against its adversaries.

He pointed at the late Iranian president, Martyr Raisi, and described the 13th government in the country as a government that effectively utilized the country's capacities.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that the best choice for the country's president is a person who can leverage the opportunities and potential of the nation.

Highlighting the country’s internal capabilities for progress, he emphasized that the Islamic Republic has demonstrated its ability to advance without relying on foreign assistance, and it has indeed made progress.

The event titled the "Wilayat and Brotherhood" was attended by people from the provinces of Gilan, Markazi, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, North Khorasan, as well as the families of martyrs and the khadims (caretakers) of the Holy Shrine of Ahmad ibn Musa (Shahcheragh) in Fars province.

The ceremony marks the day Imam Ali (AS) was appointed by Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) as his successor.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s speech is broadcast live on Iranian state TV and his website.

3266**2050