Iran to pursue lifting of unilateral sanctions and prisoner exchange at SCO judicial summit

Tehran, IRNA – Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi says that unilateral sanctions, prisoner transfers, and extradition of criminals are expected to be discussed at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

Gharibabadi said on Tuesday that Iran will follow up on proposals made by Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei in the 20th Meeting of Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of the SCO.

The Iranian judiciary delegation’s visit to China, which started on Monday, is considered highly important, as it coincides with the presence of judicial leaders from all SCO member states.

The summit will focus on deepening legal cooperation and strengthening counterterrorism measures among member countries, the deputy minister said.

Another major topic on the agenda is legal action against unilateral sanctions, he said.

Several SCO member states are subject to unilateral and unjust sanctions, he said, adding that this issue will be on Iran's agenda in the event.

Iran will push for accelerated prisoner transfers and extradition agreements among SCO members, he said.

