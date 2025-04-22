Iran’s oil and gas industry is attractive to investors: Minister

Tehran, IRNA – Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad says Iran’s oil and gas industry has always been attractive to international investors due to its high profitability.

Speaking at a ceremony on Tuesday, Paknejad explained that international funding approved by Iran’s Organization for Investment, Economic, and Technical Assistance (OIETAI) supports the Oil Ministry’s plans to develop oil and gas fields and achieve goals set in the seventh national development plan.

He stressed that attracting investment for oil and gas projects remains a key focus for the ministry.

Regarding post-sanctions oil production, Paknejad said that part of Iran’s crude output capacity is ready to be activated as soon as restrictions are lifted.

He noted that even during sanctions, some countries participated in Iran's oil projects, and now many firms are eager to enter the market due to its profitability.

