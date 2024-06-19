Iran has imposed its power on enemies: IRGC chief

"...we have been able to neutralize and mitigate all these different pressures and impose the power of a majestic nation on a world of marshaling enemies ," he said during an event in Tehran on Wednesday.

The IRGC chief noted that the Islamic Revolution of 1979 sought to propagate the concepts of freedom, independence and human dignity in the world.

"We want to be the flag-bearer of the freedom of the oppressed from the slavery of modern slave-owners," he said.

The "satanic powers" knew that this transformation in the geometry of world power would gradually shrink their "breathing space", Salami noted.

So they began exerting pressure on the Islamic Republic on all fronts, including through military action and economic sanctions, he said.

