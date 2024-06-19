Iran’s acting FM hails late Amirabdollahian’s art of diplomacy

The fact that resistance at the regional level became a norm in regional relations was the art of Iranian diplomacy, which was able to institutionalize it in the regional atmosphere and international relations, Bagheri Kani said speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet session on Wednesday.

Because of what the Zionists did in Damascus and Iran's decision to punish them, the US, Israel, and their allies could not use any international capacity against Iran, he added.

Field and diplomacy should always be supportive of each other, which was established in various issues in the government of President Raisi, he stated.

The achievements of Ayatollah Raisi's government and 1,020 days of continuous effort made by him and FM Amirabdollahian are quite clear to everyone.

We hope that these achievements will be defended as a national capitals, he stressed.

