BRICS should prevent continued crimes of Zionist regime: Head of Iran Supreme Court

Mohammad Jafar Montazeri made the remarks in a meeting with Ms. Irina Padnosava, the head of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation.

Referring to the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza, Montazeri called the massacres and crimes committed in the last eight months by the occupation regime of Al-Quds as unprecedented.

In the continuation of this meeting, the President of the Supreme Court discussed judicial and legal cooperation between the two countries and also in the framework of BRICS.

Montazeri further called the relations between Iran and Russia strategic and stated that the leaders of the two countries emphasize on deepening and developing relations as much as possible, especially judicial and legal relations.

