BRICS should prevent continued crimes of Zionist regime: Head of Iran Supreme Court

Moscow, IRNA - The head of Iran's Supreme Court, who has traveled to Russia to attend the meeting of the heads of the Supreme Courts of the BRICS member countries, expressed his hope that the BRICS group would respond appropriately to the attacks by the Zionist regime on the people of Gaza and help prevent the continuation of these crimes.

Mohammad Jafar Montazeri made the remarks in a meeting with Ms. Irina Padnosava, the head of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation.

Referring to the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza, Montazeri called the massacres and crimes committed in the last eight months by the occupation regime of Al-Quds as unprecedented.

In the continuation of this meeting, the President of the Supreme Court discussed judicial and legal cooperation between the two countries and also in the framework of BRICS.

Montazeri further called the relations between Iran and Russia strategic and stated that the leaders of the two countries emphasize on deepening and developing relations as much as possible, especially judicial and legal relations.

