The discussions took place in Mina, southeast of the holy city of Mecca, as reported by IRNA on Tuesday.

This year, Iran has sent over 87,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia to participate in the Hajj rituals. The Iranian pilgrims began flying to Saudi Arabia on May 13.

In March 2023, Iran and Saudi Arabia jointly announced the resumption of diplomatic relations after seven years of tensions. The two countries have since exchanged ambassadors and reopened their embassies.

1483**9417