Saudi Crown Prince calls for int’l action to protect Gazans

According to IRNA, citing the official Saudi news agency SPA, bin Salman issued the call during the annual Hajj reception ceremony of government guests, political leaders of Islamic countries, heads of delegations from other countries at the Royal Court of the Mina Palace on Monday.

The Saudi Crown Prince emphasized the need to implement the recent resolutions of the Security Council regarding the immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and recognize Palestine as an independent state along the 1967 borders with al-Quds as its capital.

We emphasize the importance of implementing the UN resolutions and the mobilization of the international community to ensure the protection of people's lives in Gaza, he said referring to US President Joe Biden's proposal to establish a ceasefire in Gaza that was recently adopted by the Security Council.

Despite a positive node from Palestinian resistance groups on the UNSC resolution, the Zionist regime has failed to stop its bloodshed in Gaza and has even defied a ruling issued last month by the top UN court asking the regime to immediately stop its invasion of the Palestinian territory.

