Biden is uncertain whether Israel has committed war crimes in Gaza

The US administration has yet to find evidence of war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza despite the fact that some 37,000 people have been killed (including 10,000 women, 15,000 children, and 33 people from hunger), some 83,530 people have been injured, 17,000 children have been orphaned, 2 million have been displaced, 429 schools have been bombed, 600,000 homes have been destroyed and 88 hospitals and health centers have been closed down.

