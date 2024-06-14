Jun 14, 2024, 2:18 PM
Iran flight en route to Istanbul returns home over technical issues

Tabriz, IRNA – A passenger plane that had departed for Turkiye’s Istanbul returned to the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz due to technical issues.

Speaking with IRNA, the head of the Public Relations Department of the General Administration of East Azerbaijan Airports said the plane took off at 8:30 local time on Friday from the Tabriz Shahid Madani International Airport but had to return to the airport.

“Ata Airlines flight number 6601 left Tabriz airport at 8:30 this morning toward Istanbul with 89 passengers but returned to Tabriz airport at 10:30 due to technical problems,” Hadi Nejati explained.

Nejati also said that all the passengers were safe and were waiting for the next flight to Istanbul.

