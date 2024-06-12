Iran, Kuwait stress developing roadmap to expand trade exchanges

In a meeting on Wednesday, Toutounchi and Al-Omar discussed ways to strengthen trade between Iran and Kuwait and develop a plan for joint cooperation.

Toutounchi emphasized that the current economic ties between the two countries are one-sided and do not reflect their long-standing political and cultural relations.

He suggested that establishing a joint trade committee after a nine-year hiatus and organizing an exhibition of Iran's export capabilities could boost trade, particularly in the food sector.

Meanwhile, Al-Omar expressed Kuwait's willingness to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation with Iran, hoping that the joint trade committee would pave the way for greater trade cooperation in the near future.

