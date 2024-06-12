‘Iran’s anti-Israel operation source of pride for Islamic world’

According to the IRNA reporter, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who also served his country as prime minister, made the remarks while meeting with Iran’s Consul General Mehran Movahhedfar in the city of Lahore, the capital of Punjab province on Tuesday.

“The operation (True Promise) of the Islamic Republic of Iran against the Zionist regime won the hearts of Muslims and It has become a pride for the Islamic world”, Hussain said at the Iranian consulate.

Hussain, who was accompanied by Shafi Hussain, Minister of Industry and Commerce of Punjab Province expressed regret over the loss of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian in a copter crash and his condolences to the nation and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

While signing the memorial book of martyrs, this veteran politician recalled his trip to Iran with the then president of Pakistan to participate in the condolence ceremony of Imam Khomeini's demise.

“My presence here today with this delegation is due to our heartfelt inclination toward the Iranian nation and a deep impression of the martyrdom of President Raisi and his companions.

He praised the valuable services of Raisi in consolidating the long-standing and fraternal relations between Iran and Pakistan, especially his compassionate view on the issues of the Islamic world and above all the oppressed nation of Palestine.

"The Operation True Promise against Israel is a source of pride for the entire Islamic world", he said referring to Iran’s missile and drone operation against Israeli targets in the occupied territories in April, in response to the Zionist regime’s aerial strike on the consular section of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus.

The Consul General of Iran in Lahore, for his part, appreciated the presence of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan despite his old age

Movahhedfar said that late President Raisi's trip to Pakistan, especially his visit to Lahore, will always remain in the memory of the nations of the two countries.

