Hezbollah targets another Zionist base with missile

According to IRNA, citing the media of the Lebanese Resistance Forces, the missile fired on Tuesday night struck the Birket Risha site located along the southern border of Lebanon.

The Zionist media reported that rocket strikes prompted sirens to sound in the towns of Zareit, Arab al-Aramshe and Shumira in the Al-Jalil al-Gharbi region in the north of occupied Palestine near the border with Lebanon.

Hezbollah's relentless missile and drone attacks are in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and retaliation for the regime’s strikes on southern Lebanon.

The resistance group and Israeli forces have been exchanging fire on an almost daily basis since the occupying regime invaded the Gaza Strip in early October.

Hezbollah retaliatory attacks have forced Zionists to flee settlements built on occupied Palestinian territories, with some report putting their number at tens of thousands.

These attacks are such that some members of the far-right cabinet of Benjamin Netanyahu have become upset and want the regime to open a full war front against Lebanon.

According to IRNA, Hezbollah targets military positions of this regime in the north of the occupied territories over the crimes being committed in Gaza but the Zionist military hits residential areas of southern Lebanon, killing civilians.

