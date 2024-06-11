'Death of president Raisi great loss for justice-seeking nations'

Naledi Pandor made the remarks to Iranian reporters on the sidelines of a BRICS summit in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod following a meeting with Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani on Monday.

She said the death of president Raisi and his foreign minister was a significant loss for nations seeking justice.

Pandor said the two senior Iranian officials were a source of encouragement for the Palestinian people in their struggle for the liberation of their land.

She added that the late Iranian president had a constructive view towards South Africa and sought to strengthen the relations between the two countries.

In their meeting earlier in the day, Bagheri Kani described relations between Iran and South Africa as strategic.

He also expressed gratitude to the South African government and nation for their solidarity over the death of president Raisi and his entourage last month.

4353**2050