Iran urges UNHRC to convene to stop Israeli genocide in Gaza

Gharibabadi wrote a letter to President of the United Nations Human Rights Council Omar Zniber and High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, condemning the Zionist regime's attacks on the Palestinian refugee camp in northwest Rafah city and the al-Nusairat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

He called on the Human Rights Council to investigate the crimes and establish a new mechanism for documenting and collecting evidence of widespread and serious violations of human rights, crimes against humanity, and genocide by the Israeli regime in Gaza and Rafah for future legal and judicial proceedings.

Pointing to the recent crimes of the Israeli regime in al-Nuseirat refugee camp, which left over 274 martyrs and nearly 700 injured, the Iranian officials noted that the release of the heartbreaking images thrilled world people.

People poured onto streets in different cities in Europe, the United States and other countries to condemn the US-sponsored Israeli crimes against Palestinians, he said.

According to reports published recently, the number of casualties in the onslaught on Gaza mounted to over 36,000 martyrs, while more than 83,000 people have been wounded, he added.

Gharibabadi concluded that Iran's High Council for Human Rights condemns the Zionist regime’s crimes against humanity and genocide in Gaza, and expresses sympathy with families of martyrs and victims of the inhuman atrocities, urging the president of the United Nations Human Rights Council and the high commissioner for human rights to make all-out efforts to halt the genocidal war of the regime in Rafah and Gaza.

4208**9417