Iran’s acting FM, Putin’s aide discuss expanding Tehran-Moscow ties

Nizhny Novgorod, IRNA – Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special assistant, Igor Levitin, have met in the western Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod and discussed the continuation of bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, held on Monday, the two sides discussed political, economic, commercial, regional and international issues and exchanged views on ways to develop cooperation in these fields.

Earlier in the day, the top Iranian diplomat met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discussed bilateral ties.

Bagheri Kani, at the head of a delegation, arrived in Nizhny Novgorod to attend a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.

Apart from attending the BRICS meeting on June 10-11 that will focus on regional and international issues, Bagheri Kani is set to hold bilateral talks with foreign ministers of other participating countries.

