Jun 10, 2024, 3:32 AM
Indonesians decry Israeli genocide in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA- Indonesians have held a new massive rally in the capital Jakarta in support of Palestinians and to call for an end to the Zionist regime's crimes in the Gaza Strip.

According to IRNA citing a news agency, people rallies in different areas of Jakarta on Sunday evening and demanded an end to the Gaza war and more help from their government to the Palestinian people.

People from all walks of life and sections were present and expressed their strong protest against the genocide of Palestinians by the occupiers, the report said.

Some Indonesian citizens also demanded their country assist the Palestinian people militarily, describing Israel as the “real terrorist”.

They denounced the Zionist regime for indiscriminate bombing and shelling of Gaza that have so far killed more than 37,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Indonesians have held numerous rallies in solidarity with Palestinians since the Zionist regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza back in October last year.

