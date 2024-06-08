Jun 8, 2024, 8:41 PM
Balochistan governor hails role of late President Raisi in forging Islamic unity

Islamabad, IRNA – Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhel, the governor of Pakistan’s Balochistan Province has hailed the role of Iran’s late President Ebrahim Raisi in fostering unity among the Islamic Ummah.

He made the remarks in a meeting on Saturday with Hassan Darvishvand, Iran’s consul general in Quetta, where he condoled the Iranian diplomat on the demise of President Raisi and his foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian who lost their lives in a helicopter crash last month.

Mandokhel said that the late Iranian president played a key role in expansion of relations with neighbors and forging unity among Muslims.  

He signed a memorial book for the late president and said that both Iran and Pakistan lost a hardworking statesman.

