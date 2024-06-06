Iran rules out IAEA Board of Governors’ resolution

Iravani wrote a letter to address the UN Security Council and elaborated on Iran's positions concerning the stance of the Board of Governors.

He wrote that upon instructions from "my Government, and further to my letter dated 21 November 2023 (S/2023/899), I am writing in regards to the joint letter dated 3 June 2024 from the Permanent Representatives of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom to the United Nations, addressed to the Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council (S/2024/429).

The Islamic Republic of Iran rejects all the allegations raised in the letter and reiterates its position concerning its peaceful nuclear program and the JCPOA as follows:

The E3 continues to falsely accuse the Islamic Republic of Iran of non-compliance with JCPOA commitments, while deliberately disregarding the underlying origin of the current situation. As it has been stated on numerous occasions, Iran's decision to take remedial measures was in full accordance with its inherent right under paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, in reaction to the United States' unlawful unilateral withdrawal from the agreement on 8 May 2018, and the subsequent failure of the E3 to uphold their commitments. The objective behind Iran's decision, which was made a full year after the US's unlawful withdrawal and the E3/EU's failure to fulfill their sanctions-lifting obligations, was crystal clear: to restore a balance in reciprocal commitments and benefits under the JCPOA.

The claim that the E3 has consistently upheld its JCPOA commitments is simply untrue. On the contrary, the E3 has constantly failed to honor its obligations under paragraph 20 of Annex V of the JCPOA. This significant non-compliance is still ongoing. The E3's failure to implement its sanctions-lifting commitments specified in paragraph 20 of Annex V of the JCPOA on Transition Day (18 October 2023) as an unjustifiable unilateral is a clear example of substantial non-performance of their obligations, thereby violating both the JCPOA and UNSC Resolution 2231 (2015).

The Islamic Republic of Iran has persistently complied with its obligations under the Comprehensive Safeguard Agreements (CSA), including through maximum cooperation with the IAEA to implement its verification activities in Iran. To date, Iran has been under the most robust verification and monitoring activities of the Agency.

Regarding the modified Code 3.1 of the Subsidiary Arrangements, it should be emphasized that the implementation of modified Code 3.1 was among the transparency and confidence-building measures, as reflected in paragraph 65 of Annex I of the JCPOA. As part of Iran's decision to stop implementing voluntary transparency measures beyond its Safeguard Agreement, the implementation of modified Code 3.1 was ceased. It was taken in full conformity with paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, according to which, in the case of re-introduction or reimposition of nuclear-related sanctions by the U.S. or the EU, Iran has the right to cease performing its commitments under the JCPOA in whole or in part.

Similarly, Iran’s decision to enrich uranium in Fordow was a remedial measure in response to non-compliance of the United States and E3/EU with their legally binding obligations under Resolution 2231 (2025) and their significant non-performance under the JCPOA commitments. That decision was also made in exercising Iran’s rights expressly stated in paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA and in full accordance with its inherent rights under the NPT and the commitment under CSA. However, all such activities have been and continue to be under the supervision of the IAEA.

The Islamic Republic of Iran's commitment to its obligations under the NPT remains steadfast. States parties to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) shall not be prevented from exercising their inalienable rights under the Treaty to develop research, production, and use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes without discrimination and in full conformity with articles I and II of the Treaty. Any allegation to the contrary is baseless and categorically rejected. The claim that Iran's nuclear program has reached a critical and irreversible point, coupled with assertions that Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities pose a threat to international peace and security, are entirely false and unfounded.

The expression of concern over the termination of UNSCR 2231(2015) on 18 October 2025 is misleading, irrelevant, and provocative, given the absolutely peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program. Iran has constantly demonstrated its rejection of nuclear weapons and its commitment to NPT. This principled policy remains unchanged. Iran firmly rejects all forms of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons, based on solid ideological teachings and strategic considerations. Iran is determined to remain actively engaged in all genuine international efforts to save humanity from the menace of nuclear weapons.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its unwavering commitment to diplomacy. It has repeatedly shown its willingness to resume talks with the aim of full implementation of the JCPOA by all participants. The JCPOA is a hard-won multilateral diplomatic achievement that remains the best option with no alternatives. It exemplified successful dialogue and diplomacy, effectively averting an undue crisis. Its revival is indeed in the interest of all participants.

4208**2050