Protests staged in 60 locations in occupied Palestine to demand truce in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli settlers staged protests in 60 locations in occupied Palestine on Wednesday to demand a truce with the Palestinian resistance in Gaza to exchange prisoners.

The families of the Israeli captive staged the protest in Tel Aviv and blocked main roads in the center of the occupied Palestine, Al Jazeera news network reported.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Tuesday evening that the protest was staged against the continuation of war and lack of plans by the Israeli regime’s cabinet for exchange of prisoners.

After 240 days of the regime’s bloody war against Gaza, the Israeli regime is sinking more and more into its domestic and foreign crises.

Its aggression has brought nothing but destruction, massacre, crime and starvation in the Gaza Strip.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, over 36,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

