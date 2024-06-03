Supplying F-16 fighters to Kiev signals US, NATO ready to use nuclear weapons: Russia

"The F-16 American fighters will not change the situation on the line of contact," Lavrov made the remarks in his X account on Saturday.

The Russian official added that these aircraft will be destroyed just like any other type of weapons supplied by NATO countries to Ukraine.

At the same time, it is important to bear in mind that F-16 fighters have long been used as the main vehicle in NATO’s so-called joint nuclear missions, he noted.

"Therefore, we can only consider the decision to supply these systems to Kiev regime as a deliberate signal from NATO concerning nuclear weapons. They are trying to tell us that the US and NATO are ready to use literally anything in Ukraine."

