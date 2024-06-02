Zionists believe Hamas will maintain control over Gaza: Poll

According to IRNA citing the Palestinian Samaa news agency on Sunday night, 42% of those who were surveyed said that Hamas would maintain its control over Gaza.

Only 32% of Zionists, according to the same poll, said that they believe the regime is capable of destroying Hamas, whereas, 26% people declined to respond to the question.

The survey comes as Palestinian fighters continue to put stiff resistance to Israeli forces on the ground after more than seven months since the Zionist regime invaded the Gaza Strip.

According to the same report, 40% of Zionists also supported a plan recently announced by US President Joe Biden for the exchange of prisoners, and 27% opposed it.

Biden on Friday talked about a 3-stage plan, which he claimed, includes a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of the Zionist regime's soldiers from populated areas in Gaza, the release of some captives, the return of Palestinian civilians to their homes and increase in humanitarian aid.

