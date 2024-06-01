Pro-Palestine protests continue around UK for 33rd week

Hundreds of people in the UK have been marching for thirty-three consecutive weekends from Glasgow in northern Scotland to London in southeastern England and they have been protesting the killing of Palestinians by the Zionist regime, the IRNA correspondent reported on Saturday.

Participants in various cities have been waving Palestinian flags and calling for an end to the war in the region and the liberation of the occupied territories.

The protesters are demanding the implementation of the International Court of Justice and Criminal Court orders to immediately stop the war in Gaza and detain Israeli leaders.

They are also calling for an end to the sale of weapons to the Zionist regime and the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador from the British soil.

Supporters of Palestine have emphasized that the British people's stance is separate from its government and have called the Prime Minister an accomplice of the criminal Zionist regime.

Every week, thousands of supporters of Palestine rally in various cities in Britain, shouting anti-Israel slogans. Every two weeks, demonstrators gather in the capital for the "National Day of Action" demonstrations.

The Zionist regime waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely-populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to more than two million Palestinians living there.

