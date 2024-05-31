Europe pursuing double-standards, Iran reserves right to reply: FM spox

Kanaani stated that the European Union, which has been passive and ineffective in dealing with the humanitarian disaster in Gaza and Palestine for the past months and has been criticized by European public opinion and people all over the world, once again instead of focusing on "the war crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza" and the punishment and sanctions of this criminal regime have placed some leading and effective Iranian officials and institutions in the fight against terrorism and ensuring stable security in the region in its list of sanctions.

"It is regrettable that the European Union, by resorting to repeated, absurd and baseless excuses and accusations, ignoring the realities on the ground in West Asia, and continuing its failed and ineffective approach, once again resorted to the outdated and ineffective tool of sanctions against Iran," he added.

He pointed out that the European Union has preferred the satisfaction of "the Zionist regime and the United States" over the interests of the European Union and nations.

Kanaani emphasized the continuity of the principled policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially in ensuring regional and international peace and security, and strongly criticized the dual behavior of the European Union

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has its right to respond to this destructive approach of the European Union," he added.

The European Union announced on Friday in a statement that a total of 6 individuals and three institutions were sanctioned on the pretext of "their role in the transfer of drones to Russia and the transfer of drones or missiles to armed groups and institutions that promote peace and security in the Middle East and the Red Sea region, or because of participation in Iran's drone program.

According to this statement, the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy and Behrad Kavan Electronics Company have been added to the EU sanctions list.

The statement of the European Union states that in addition, the Council of Europe decided to sanction Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, the Minister of Defense of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC-QF) and the head of the Iranian Aerospace Industries Organization.

