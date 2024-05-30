Israeli crimes in Rafah require extraordinary action: Iraqi gov’t

According to IRNA's Thursday morning report citing Iraq’s official news agency, Government Spokesman Bassem Al-Awadi also called on all parties and international organizations to open the way for medical, food and humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip.

Al-Awadi said that Baghdad is closely monitoring the developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the recent increase in attacks by the Zionist regime on Rafah.

He emphasized the need for an exceptional Arab and regional stance to confront Israeli crimes. "Now it demands that the international community and its organizations be responsible and make more efforts to stop the continuation of the crime of the Zionist regime in Rafah."

The Iraqi government spokesman expressed hope that strong voices at the public and governmental levels in Islamic and regional nations can pressurize the Israeli regime to stop disregard for international and humanitarian norms.

The Israeli occupation forces and their warplanes and tanks have attacked the refugee camps in Rafah twice this week, killing nearly 70 Palestinians, including women and children, and wounding dozens of others.

The new Israeli bloodshed came in defiance of Friday’s ruling by the International Court of Justice that called for the immediate halt of the Zionist regime's attack on Rafah and demanded the reopening of the Rafah crossing for humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip.

