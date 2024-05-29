May 30, 2024, 2:04 AM
Iran Leader’s message to American students will be published shortly

Tehran, IRNA- A Letter from Supreme Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will be published shortly.

In this letter, Ayatollah Khamenei addresses the Americans students about the issue of Palestine and Palestinians.

The Supreme Leader, in his message to American students appreciates their recent actions in support of the Palestinian nation.

