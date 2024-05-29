Young Palestinian man tricks Zionist soldiers into confessing to crimes

According to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, a Palestinian man named Bilal Nasser persuaded some occupying soldiers to confess to the crimes they committed in Gaza via internet.

Nasser, who lives in the US and speaks English, prompted Israeli soldiers to take part in online conversations to talk about their atrocities and the number of people they had killed.

In response to a question about the number of Gaza residents that they have killed, one of the Israeli troopers replied that he killed seven people and another soldier said he killed 13 people.

The Palestinian man asked the soldiers: “You two have killed 20 people? Did you feel good after killing them?” The two troopers replied: “Yes, why not!”

When Nasser asked the Zionist soldiers about how they blew up homes in the Gaza Strip, one of them replied: “I am the commander of the Demolition Engineering Unit. We place explosives in the walls and then detonate them.

The Palestinian man also focused on the killing of Gaza children, asking: “Do you also kill children?” One of the troopers said: “Yes, if necessary.”

He further asked how many children they have killed. One of the soldiers answered: “I am a child-killer. Palestinian children are very delicious!”

At the end of the conversation, the young interviewer revealed his Palestinian identity, shocking those Israeli troopers.

4208**4354