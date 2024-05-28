French MP waves Palestinian flag in National Assembly

Delogu once again showed his strong support for the Palestinian cause by waving a Palestinian flag in the French National Assembly, as reported by IRNA, citing the Le Figaro newspaper's website on Tuesday.

This act took place during government question time and led to the session being suspended by President Yael Braun-Pivet and faced protests from some members of parliament as a result.

Delogu's move was in line with widespread and candid criticism by the party's members, especially the leader of France’s far-left La France Insoumise (LFI) party Jean-Luc Mélenchon and his colleague Manuel Bompard.

Earlier, Mélenchon called for an immediate boycott of weapons sent to prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's army and urged France to recognize an independent state of Palestine.

Bompard highlighted the deadly Israeli attack on a Palestinian refugee camp in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, and accused French President Emmanuel Macron of allowing such attacks by not using his executive levers to prevent them.

According to IRNA, at least 41 Palestinians, including women and children, were martyred and dozens of others were injured after Israeli warplanes bombed tents of people taking refuge after being displaced from other parts of the besieged strip over the last seven months.

Some reports put the death toll at 45 while scores of others were injured in Sunday’s bombing.

