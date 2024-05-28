May 28, 2024, 1:53 PM
Iran’s agrifood exports at $684 mln in two months to late May

Tehran, IRNA – Iran exported 1,562,000 tons of agricultural products worth $684 million from March 21 to May 20, 2024, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Mohammad Rezvanifar told IRNA on Tuesday that agricultural products exports increased by 24% in terms of weight and 28% in terms of value in the two months to late May, which he said shows very promising growth.

Rezvanifar explained that in the same period last year, Iran exported some 1,260,000 metric tons (mt) of agricultural products worth $536 million.

In terms of value, the main agricultural items exported in the mentioned period are apples worth $96.3 million, in-shell pistachios worth $74.1 million, watermelons worth $73.8 million, field tomatoes worth $50.3 million, and greenhouse tomatoes worth $44.7 million, the official added.

According to the customs chief, the statistics show that agricultural items account for about 6.66% of the total weight and 8.53% of the total value of Iran’s exports in the same period this year.

