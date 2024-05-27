May 27, 2024, 9:24 PM
Yemen attacks Israeli, US ships and destroyers in Red Sea and Indian Ocean

Tehran, IRNA – Yemen has launched fresh attacks on ships, including US destroyers, in the Red Sea and in the Indian Ocean as part of a campaign by the Arab country to support Palestinians in the face of the Israeli onslaught in Gaza. 

A total of five ships, including two US warships, were targeted as part of Yemen’s military operations on Monday, according to spokesman of Yemen’s armed forces General Yahya Saree. 

Saree said that two US and Israeli cargo ships targeted in the Indian Ocean were LAREGO DESERT and MSC MECHELA, respectively. 

Another Israeli ship, identified as MINERVA LISA, came under attacks by the Yemenis in the Red Sea, he said, adding that the attack was carried out because the ship had violated a ban issued by Yemen on ships sailing to and from ports controlled by Israel. 

“... the Air Force carried out two specific operations (and) targeted two American military destroyers in the Red Sea, and the operations have successfully achieved their goals,” he said in reference to another two attacks on Monday targeting US warships. 

Yemen has been hitting Israeli-linked ships since November last year as part of a campaign to support people in Gaza against Israel’s relentless bombardments. 

Attacks by Yemen have expanded to cover ships linked to the United States and Britain as the two countries have been carrying out airstrikes on Yemen to force it to halt its anti-Israeli operations.

