Top Russian official: Iran is a model of perseverance for Russia

Speaking to IRNA’s correspondent on the sidelines of signing a book of condolence opened in the Iran embassy in Russia for martyrs of President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter crash, Zubov said that standing against the West has become one of the commonalities of Iran and Russia today.

Referring to the transition of the world from a unipolar system to multilateralism, he said that Russia and Iran will stand by each other in this era.

“We have many common values, a common understanding of our future, and finally common enemies,” he stressed.

“When we talk about the relations between Iran and Russia, we refer to the significant cooperation in the economic and military fields,” he said.

He also hailed President Raisi’s adherence to and steadfastness in his thoughts.

President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan last Sunday when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwestern Iran.

Amirabdollahian and several senior provincial officials who were also on board the helicopter were all martyred.

