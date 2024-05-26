Iran congratulates nations, people on Africa Day

According to IRNA, in a message on his X media network on Saturday night, Ali Bagheri Kani wrote: “I congratulate our friends all over the continent on the arrival of Africa Day, a reminder of solidarity, brotherhood and the establishment of the African Union, a lasting legacy for future generations”.

He added: “It is hoped that this union, due to its countless opportunities and capacities, will witness increasing growth, progress and prosperity and African nations will benefit and prosper”.

The foundation of the Organization of African Unity on May 25, 1963 is being commemorated annually as Africa Day. The occasion is marked in various countries on the African continent as well as countries elsewhere around the world.

4399