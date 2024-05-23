Foreign activists’ reactions to Raisi’s Tehran funeral

The followings are some of those reactions made on social media platforms about the huge public participation in the funeral of Raisi, his foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several more officials, who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on Sunday.

Denijal Jegić, assistant professor of communication in the Department of Communication, Arts and Languages at Lebanese American University:

“I am at the funeral of President Raisi in Tehran. Millions of people are on the streets, mourning his martyrdom.”

Glenn Diesen, Norwegian academic, political scientist, and editor:

“Iranians flood into the streets to mourn the death of President Ebrahim Raisi.”

Chay Bowes, Irish journalist, writer and analyst:

“If these huge crowds were protests against the Iranian government in Tehran, you’d have already seen them on BBC, CNN, RTE and all the other client media churnalist sites. But these crowds are mourning the president and his foreign minister, so you haven’t seen them at all.”

Richard Medhurst, British journalist and political commentator

“I’m at President Raisi’s funeral in Tehran. Millions of people are in the streets. President Putin and Ismail Haniyeh have also come to pay their respects. Whatever Western media told you about Raisi being “disliked” in Iran is a lie. His passing is a loss for the entire world.”

Aníbal Garzón, Spanish sociologist and analyst

“The Iranian people held a funeral procession to bid farewell to their president Ebrahim Raisi. These moves show that how the nation has resisted threats by the US and Israel as well as their Arab cronies in the Middle East for more than 40 years.”

Danny Haiphong, Iindependent American journalist:

““No one will miss Raisi” – Western media and pro-West regime change monarchists. Actual Iranians at Raisi’s funeral:”

Mario Nawfal, Host of the Largest Show on X

“Over 100,000 mourners were estimated to have filled the streets of Tehran for the funeral of Iran’s late president Raisi and other victims of the helicopter crash.”

