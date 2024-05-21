Pakistan PM, Russia Duma chairman to attend Raisi funeral

Informed sources told IRNA correspondent in Islamabad on Tuesday that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be present in the funeral procession of President Raisi.

The sources also said that a number of senior Pakistani officials will also accompany the prime minister in his travel to Iran.

Russia’s Tass news agency has also said that Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, will visit Iran for the funeral procession.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, as well as a number of local officials of the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan lost their lives in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

9341**2050