Opening ceremony of 6th Assembly of Experts starts in Tehran

As one of the bodies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Assembly of Experts is task with electing the Supreme Leader and monitor his performance.

Each term of the Assembly lasts 8 years and its members are elected by Iranians through direct votes.

The Assembly features 88 representatives from all provinces of Iran.

Late Ebrahim Raisi and late Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem were members of the Assembly of Experts.

Raisi had been re-elected for the 6th term of Assembly of Experts by winning 82.5% of votes in South Khorasan province in east of the country.

On Sunday (May 19, 2024), Raisi along with Hossein Amirabdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, Friday prayers leader of Tabriz; Malek Rahmati Governor-General of East Azerbaijan, Mehdi Mousavi; head of the presidential protection team; and the pilots and flight crew members were martyred in a plane crash on the way back from Khoda'afarin Dam and on their way to Tabriz Oil Refinery in Varzghan District of East Azerbaijan province.

Elections for the 12th term of the Majlis (the Iranian Parliament) and the 6th term of the Assembly of Experts were held across Iran on March 1.

