4 Palestinian students martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza

The Zionist regime has conducted fresh attacks on a school located in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip which killed 4 Palestinian students, IRNA reported citing the Palestinian Samaa news agency on Friday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported on Thursday that the number of casualties resulting from the attack on the Gaza Strip by the Israeli regime has risen to 35,272 martyrs since the invasion began.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Zionist regime has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

3266**2050