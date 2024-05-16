Iran's UN Envoy: Tehran's neutrality position in Ukraine conflict unchanged

Iravani wrote in a letter to the rotatory chairman of the Security Council rejected the unjust and baseless claims of the representatives of the United States and the United Kingdom against the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the use of Iranian drones in the conflict in Ukraine, which were made in the recent meeting of the United Nations Security Council regarding Ukraine on May 14 2024 was proposed under the agenda of "maintaining the peace and security of Ukraine".

The full text of Iravani's speech to Pedro Comissário Afonso, President of the Security Council, is as follows:

In the name of God, the most Compassionate, the most merciful

Excellency,

I wish to reject the unwarranted references made to the Islamic Republic of Iran by the representatives of the United States and the United Kingdom during the recent UN Security Council open briefing on Ukraine held on 14 May 2024 under the agenda item “maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine” claiming the use of Iran’s UAVs in Ukraine conflicts (S/PV.9625).

Contrary to these unfounded claims, the Islamic Republic of Iran has constantly taken a stance of impartiality since the outset of the Ukraine conflict and this principled position remains unchanged. Therefore, any claim regarding Iran’s involvement in the sale, export, or transfer of arms in contravention of its international obligations is completely unfounded and categorically rejected. Iran once more reaffirms its unwavering commitment to adhering to international humanitarian law.

I would also like to take this opportunity to categorically reject the identical allegations and inappropriate references made against my Country in statements delivered by the representatives of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Switzerland, in the UN Security Council open briefing on Ukraine under the agenda item “threat to international peace and security” held on 22 March 2024 (S/PV.9585)

I should be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Amir Saeed Iravani

United Nations, New York