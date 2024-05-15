May 15, 2024, 1:14 PM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85477948
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Hamas delegation members meet Nasrallah

May 15, 2024, 1:14 PM
News ID: 85477948
Hamas delegation members meet Nasrallah

Tehran, IRNA – A delegation from the Palestinian Islamic resistance movement Hamas headed by Khalil al-Hayya have met with Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, to discuss the latest developments in Gaza and occupied Palestine.

The talks also focused on the recent Gaza truce talks and international political policies on the issue, as well as the students’ uprising across the world against the Israeli regime’s crimes in Gaza, Al-Ahed News reported on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the importance of remaining united to fulfill the honorable objectives of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the Zionist regime.

They also hailed the cooperation and solidarity among regional resistance groups as well as their sacrifices for the Palestinian cause.

A day after October 7, the fighters of the Lebanese resistance movement entered a battle against the Israeli regime and started targeting the regime’s bases.

Zionist media have repeatedly confessed that Hezbollah is superior to the Israeli army in the north of occupied Palestine.

1483**4354

1 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .