Hamas delegation members meet Nasrallah

The talks also focused on the recent Gaza truce talks and international political policies on the issue, as well as the students’ uprising across the world against the Israeli regime’s crimes in Gaza, Al-Ahed News reported on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the importance of remaining united to fulfill the honorable objectives of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the Zionist regime.

They also hailed the cooperation and solidarity among regional resistance groups as well as their sacrifices for the Palestinian cause.

A day after October 7, the fighters of the Lebanese resistance movement entered a battle against the Israeli regime and started targeting the regime’s bases.

Zionist media have repeatedly confessed that Hezbollah is superior to the Israeli army in the north of occupied Palestine.

1483**4354