5 killed as Daesh elements target Iraqi forces

According to IRNA based on a report by the Al-Mayadeen news network, Daesh elements ambushed Iraqi forces in the east of Salah al-Din.

Terrorists used semi-heavy weapons and snipers to attack Iraqi military forces, which resulted in the death of five personnel and wounding of five others, report said.

In 2014, Daesh with the backing of western countries, especially the United States as well as some regional states occupied a large swathe of areas in Iraq, especially its western regions, and committed inhuman crimes.

In 2017, after three years of fighting with the help of regional resistance forces, Iraq declared victory over the terrorist group, but the scattered elements are still present in some areas of Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, Salahuddin, Anbar and Baghdad provinces.

