Amirabdollahian: Continuation of US interventions in Afghanistan further complicates situation

Amirabdollahian, in a meeting with Mrs. Roza Atenbayeva, the representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in Afghanistan, emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran, with special attention to stability, security and sustainable development in Afghanistan, closely and carefully follows the developments of its neighboring country. "It supports the role of the United Nations in helping the people of Afghanistan."

He positively evaluated UNAMA's actions in Afghanistan over the past two decades and emphasized the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the continuation of UNAMA's humanitarian activities.

Referring to the hosting of millions of Afghan nationals in Iran, the head of the diplomacy apparatus called on the United Nations to pay serious attention to this issue.

He also drew attention to the destructive role of the US in Afghanistan during the years of its presence in that country, and said that the continuation of targeted interventions by the US in the internal affairs of Afghanistan will make the situation of this country more complicated.

"Afghanistan's problems are complex, so we should focus on diverse and multi-layered solutions," he added.

The Iranian foreign minister voiced Iran's readiness to continue supporting the initiative of Afghanistan's neighbors to help solve the country's problems.

In this meeting, the representative of the United Nations Secretary General in Afghanistan explained the latest developments and issues in Afghanistan and the upcoming Doha 3rd meeting in Qatar, and discussed and exchanged opinions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of our country in this regard.

2050