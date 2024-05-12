May 12, 2024, 5:48 PM
Former State Department officials blame US munitions for most deaths in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA - More than 35,000 Palestinians have died, including 14,000 children, ABC News reported citing an independent, self-formed task force of former State Department officials and international law experts, who stressed that "most of them [were] killed by US munitions".

The officials said that the US "shirked" its legal obligations with Friday's National Security Memorandum-mandated report that examined Israel's use of US-supplied arms.

"The Administration must come to terms with the fact that what it faces in its lethal military assistance to Israel's operations in Gaza - and beyond - is not a policy problem: it is a legal problem," the officials said Friday, adding, "The Administration’s report is at best incomplete, and at worst intentionally misleading in defense of acts and behaviors that likely violate international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes. Once again, the Biden Administration has stared at the facts in the face - and then pulled the curtains shut."

