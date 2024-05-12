May 12, 2024, 4:34 PM
Supreme Leader: General Zahedi's martyrdom brought about valuable outcomes

Tehran, IRNA - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received the family of the martyred Major General Mohammad Reza Zahedi on Sunday.

Mehdi Fazaeli, deputy chief of the Office for the Preservation and Publication of Works of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution announced on his X account that the family of Major General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, who was martyred in the Zionist regime attack at the Iranian consulate in Syria, attended a meeting with  Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The meeting took place 40 days after the martyrdom of Major General Zahedi in Damascus,  Syria.

"The martyrdom of Zahedi caused valuable and important consequences," Ayatollah Khamenei said in this meeting, according to Fazaeli.

“The martyr Zahedi was martyred at the hands of the most wretched of creation,” the Supreme Leader told Zahedi's family.

The rank of Major General of Martyr Mohammad Reza Zahedi was awarded to his family by the Deputy Commander of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

This rank was given to his family by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Bagheri, in recognition of his lifetime of struggle and unceasing efforts to maintain the security and authority of Islamic Iran, and with the approval of Ayatollah Khamenei.

General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, one of the commanders of the IRGC Quds Force, was martyred during the Zionist regime's attack on Iranian consulate in Damascus.

