ICJ likely to issue Gaza ceasefire order: Zionist media

According to the Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen news network, the Zionist media’s assessment of the Gaza ceasefire order is based on South Africa's request to the ICJ.

South Africa had urged The Hague-based International Court to announce more emergency measures against Israel at the time the regime intensified its attacks on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, report said.

The Israeli attack on Rafah only escalates the current situation as it poses sever danger to humanitarian aid and basic services, the medical system and the survival of Palestinians in Gaza, South Africa said, adding that the attack causes irreparable damage to the rights of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Since the approval of a ground invasion of Rafah by the regime’s war cabinet earlier this week, Israeli forces seized the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing and started pounding the city with air and artillery strikes.

South African officials have repeatedly accused the Zionist regime of not complying with the ICJ verdict on the case Pretoria filed on January 8 against Israel over the mass killing of the Palestinian people with the aim of ethnic cleansing in Gaza.

According to an interim ruling then issued by the ICJ, the Israeli regime was ordered to take necessary measures to prevent crimes of genocide and improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

In March, South Africa asked the ICJ once again to take more emergency measures against the Israeli regime, which it said, was breaching the court ruling that obliged the Zionist regime to take measures to prevent the genocide in Gaza.

