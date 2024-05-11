Facebook, Instagram censor pro-Palestinian content: Oversight Board

Known as the "supreme court" of Meta, the oversight board revealed that both Facebook and Instagram have been censoring posts by Palestinians and pro-Palestinian users.

Nighat Dad, a member of Meta's Oversight Board who has been with the company since its inception, stated that Meta has been reducing the visibility of posts by Palestinian supporters in order to limit access to them.

Meta has faced criticism from human rights organizations and users in the past, and there has also been internal discontent within the company.

Last week, Meta employees wrote a letter to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and chairman of Meta, to call for an end to the censorship of pro-Palestinian posts.

The allegations of censorship against Facebook and Instagram were previously reflected in reports by Human Rights Watch in 2021 and 2023, which documented instances of content removal and censorship of posts by Palestinian supporters due to inconsistencies in Meta's content policies.

4353**2050